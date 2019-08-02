nUSD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,571.00 (NUSD)

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. nUSD has a market cap of $1.20 million and $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nUSD token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, nUSD has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

nUSD Profile

nUSD (NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. The official message board for nUSD is blog.havven.io. nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for nUSD is havven.io. The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

nUSD Token Trading

nUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

