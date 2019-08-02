NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NuVasive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,428. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $50,996,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 638,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,363,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,981,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 13.7% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 538,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,589,000 after buying an additional 64,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 23.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 391,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,241,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

