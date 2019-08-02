Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.82. Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 13,916 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd by 566.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC)

Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of North Carolina. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

