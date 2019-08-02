Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.50

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and traded as high as $11.30. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the second quarter worth $58,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 4.1% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

