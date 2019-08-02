NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,497 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 516.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $61.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,213,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,985,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.