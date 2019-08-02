nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Lowered to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of nVent Electric from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $31.00 price objective on nVent Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.57. 2,050,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,305. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 366,901 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $9,550,433.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

