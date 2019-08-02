Nwam LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,779,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,677,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $249.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

