Observer Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Observer has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $131,819.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Observer has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00266824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.01408980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022620 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00111205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer’s total supply is 11,286,112,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,928,788 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.