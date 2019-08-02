Octoin Coin (OCC) Price Tops $0.0966 on Top Exchanges

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Octoin Coin has a market capitalization of $53,652.00 and approximately $65,049.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Octoin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00267007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.01414675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00112263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Octoin Coin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin launched on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Octoin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octoin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.