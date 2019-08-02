Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €94.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.81 ($99.78).

EPA SAN opened at €74.89 ($87.08) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.07. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a one year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

