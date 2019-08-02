Odyssey Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, CoinTiger and HitBTC. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and $961,284.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00267058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.01430278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00112033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,729,392,470 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z, FCoin, Bittrex, IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.