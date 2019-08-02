Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.85, approximately 61,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,399,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

ODP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 88.5% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 36,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,067,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 853,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 635,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,982,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,172 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 1,871.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 489,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 464,217 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

