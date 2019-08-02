OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) were up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.32, approximately 368,771 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 240,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OHR Pharmaceutical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.08% of OHR Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP)

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a development stage pharmaceutical company. The company intends to merge with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc that focuses on advancing NeuBase's peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology platform for the development of therapies to address severe and currently untreatable diseases caused by genetic mutations.

