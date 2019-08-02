Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 122.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $33,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,313,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $6,628,966.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,604 shares of company stock valued at $73,863,056. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 633,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.43. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Okta to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.05.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

