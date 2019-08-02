OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 2,470 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 122.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 132,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,287. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $886.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.55 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $2,754,210.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

