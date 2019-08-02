OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 5,165 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of TDIV stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.93.

