OLD National Bancorp IN Has $21.02 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,337,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,124,000 after buying an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,960,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,494,000 after buying an additional 1,079,751 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,001,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,303,000 after buying an additional 209,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,908,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,318,000 after buying an additional 252,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

