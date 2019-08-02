OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $230,000 in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in RealPage by 25.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,441,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,860,000 after acquiring an additional 692,342 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RealPage by 14.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,954,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,278,000 after acquiring an additional 372,878 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in RealPage by 16.8% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,831,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,146,000 after acquiring an additional 262,924 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in RealPage by 16.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,554,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,357,000 after acquiring an additional 221,822 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in RealPage by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,048,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,640,000 after acquiring an additional 77,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $179,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,111.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $11,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,165,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,890,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,793 shares of company stock worth $57,315,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RealPage stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $66.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.21 million. RealPage had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

