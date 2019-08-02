Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,854,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,308,000 after purchasing an additional 998,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,276,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 258,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,778,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, insider Charles S. Boone sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $692,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $516,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $13,500 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities cut Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

ORI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,491. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.