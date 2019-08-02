Olin (NYSE:OLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Olin had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.46. 151,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,680. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura raised Olin from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $165,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $435,810.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,491.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Olin by 1.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Olin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Olin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Olin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Olin by 59.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

