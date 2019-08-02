OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) PT Set at $6.00 by Maxim Group

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) has been assigned a $6.00 price objective by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 184.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. 139,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $19.60.

In other OncoSec Medical news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. bought 491,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,541,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,491,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,941,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 484.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 83,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.