OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Set at $56.00 by BMO Capital Markets

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) received a $56.00 price objective from equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OMF stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 639,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53. OneMain has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.08 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OneMain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in OneMain by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in OneMain by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in OneMain by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 35,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.