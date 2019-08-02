OP Coin (OPC) Market Cap Reaches $44,964.00

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded up 33% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, OP Coin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One OP Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. OP Coin has a market capitalization of $44,964.00 and $63.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034834 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003370 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00143383 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005438 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About OP Coin

OPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

