Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Issues Earnings Results

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.51 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Open Text’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of OTEX traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22. Open Text has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 44.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 135,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 41,885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 49,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 324,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 15.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

