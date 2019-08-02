Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$52.25 and last traded at C$52.70, 293,769 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 560,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.23.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion and a PE ratio of 51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.54.

In other news, Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.86, for a total transaction of C$822,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,406,100. Also, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.85, for a total value of C$142,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$689,280.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

