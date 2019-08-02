Oppenheimer Downgrades 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Market Perform

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of 2U to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 2U from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 2U to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

2U stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,704. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $90.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $813.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.93.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,538,488.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters purchased 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.15 per share, with a total value of $500,228.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,621.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $356,942. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,491,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 2U by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,524,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 884,527 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,279,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,518,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

