Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Opus Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OPB stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,677. The firm has a market cap of $774.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 163.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 11,397.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

