Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,036 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 89,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.0% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $812.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.01 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $371,622.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,809 shares in the company, valued at $48,942,354.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,287 shares of company stock worth $17,844,533. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

