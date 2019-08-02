Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 171 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 61,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,121,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 78,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $97,944.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,573.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 50,400 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $6,793,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,148,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.57. The company had a trading volume of 320,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $141.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

