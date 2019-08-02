Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 251.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 25,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,095,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janice K. Mahon sold 20,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $3,544,226.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,305,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,227 shares of company stock valued at $24,676,468. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Universal Display from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.87.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,383. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.00. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $218.15.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 28.93%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

