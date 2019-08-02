Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 175,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 121,702 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,202,000 after buying an additional 197,098 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 124,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,996,632.26. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 373,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,361,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $37,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,396 shares of company stock worth $9,436,384. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 146,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,456. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

