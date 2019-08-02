Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,098 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 35,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773,236. The company has a market capitalization of $366.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

