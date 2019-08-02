Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,059 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 21.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,250,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,082,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,421,000 after purchasing an additional 425,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after acquiring an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,243,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,759,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,062,000 after acquiring an additional 407,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $240,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,330.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emery N. Koenig acquired 2,089 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,031.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,593.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,339 shares of company stock worth $414,182. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.34. 940,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,973. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.98. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

