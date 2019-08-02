Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,039 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1,039.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 53,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 71,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

