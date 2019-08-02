Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,234,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 712,274 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.80 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.11 on Friday, hitting $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,091. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $415,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,878,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $174,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $3,768,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

