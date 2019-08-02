Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

PFE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 7,911,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,562,988. The stock has a market cap of $215.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.