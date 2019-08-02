Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on October 15th

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 2,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,815. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.96 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

