OTA Financial Group L.P. Reduces Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

OTA Financial Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 7.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,846,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,604,000 after acquiring an additional 502,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,980,000 after purchasing an additional 167,729 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,810,000 after purchasing an additional 398,865 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,094,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,817,000 after buying an additional 42,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.90. 48,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,880. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $272.91 and a one year high of $417.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

