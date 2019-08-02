Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Announces Earnings Results

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 8,007.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,694. The company has a market cap of $87.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

