Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Trading Down 0.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.16 and last traded at $36.16, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31.

Otsuka Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

