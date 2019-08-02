Oxycoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,715.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Oxycoin has a total market cap of $937,061.00 and $8,715.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxycoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Oxycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039803 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 928,278,467 coins. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

