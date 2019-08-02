Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Price Target Cut to C$1.35 by Analysts at TD Securities

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Painted Pony Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Painted Pony Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.51.

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

PONY traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.76. 835,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 million and a PE ratio of 11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93. Painted Pony Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$3.54.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.