Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Shares Up 55.6%

Pan Global Resources Inc (CVE:PGZ) shares shot up 55.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 151,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 63,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $8.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aguilas project, a copper and lead-silver property comprising 2 granted mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 9,946 hectares and an additional 7 mineral exploration license applications covering an area of 6,420 hectares located in Spain; and the Escacena copper-zinc-gold project consisting of approximately 2,061 hectares situated in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain.

