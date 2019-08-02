Pandacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $70.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 39% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

