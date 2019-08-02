Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PZZA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.20.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.89. 1,120,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.44. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $398.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.67 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 67.16%.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 114,061 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $6,009,874.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,239,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,829,623.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,624.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,765,557 shares of company stock worth $173,644,058. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 100.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,640,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

