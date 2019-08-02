Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 89 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.42. 65,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

