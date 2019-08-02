Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.18

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$17.18 and last traded at C$17.25, with a volume of 145880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.57.

Several research firms have commented on PSI. CIBC lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$23.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.34.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$82.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

