Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $12.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTEN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $78,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.