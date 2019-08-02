Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.93

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as low as $10.86. Peak Resorts shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 700 shares.

SKIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Peak Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Peak Resorts had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peak Resorts Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peak Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIS)

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

