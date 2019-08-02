Pearson (LON:PSON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

PSON has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Pearson to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.96) price objective (up from GBX 870 ($11.37)) on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 770.10 ($10.06).

Shares of PSON stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 830.40 ($10.85). 4,389,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 849.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In other Pearson news, insider Elizabeth Corley bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 816 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £14,165.76 ($18,510.07). Also, insider Coram Williams sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.77), for a total transaction of £112,607.84 ($147,142.09).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

